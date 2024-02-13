Pietrangelo recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Pietrangelo's 1,000th game was individually successful, but it was a loss for the Golden Knights. The defenseman has been steady lately with eight helpers over his last 10 outings, giving him 25 points through 48 contests overall. He's added 110 blocked shots, 113 shots on net and 20 PIM. Pietrangelo, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has 596 points in his career, which dates back to the 2008-09 campaign.