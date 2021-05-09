Pietrangelo produced a pair of assists, two shots on net and four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Pietrangelo set up a shorthanded goal by Chandler Stephenson in the first period. In the third, Pietrangelo earned the secondary assist on Reilly Smith's power-play goal. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo has 21 points (four on the power play, one while shorthanded), 113 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 39 contests.
