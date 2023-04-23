Pietrangelo had two assists in a 5-4 double overtime win over Winnipeg on Saturday.
Both came with the man advantage. Pietrangelo played a team-high 34:30. He fired three shots, blocked five and added three hits. Pietrangelo has been a rock for the Knights this season and it has continued in the postseason. He has four assists in three games, and Vegas leads the series 2-1.
