Pietrangelo scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Pietrangelo had a shot tipped in by Keegan Kolesar in the second period. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo then scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left in the middle frame, which proved to be a back-breaker the Avalanche couldn't recover from. The Ontario native has eight points, 46 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 13 playoff contests. He's picked up five points in the last four games, all wins for the Golden Knights.