Pietrangelo (illness) won't play in Game 1 of the second round versus the Oilers on Tuesday.

Pietrangelo was a late scratch, but the illness label suggests his absence isn't all that concerning in the long run. Kaeden Korczak will draw in alongside Nicolas Hague for Game 1. Pietrangelo's next chance to play is Thursday in Game 2.

