Pietrangelo (illness) won't play in Game 1 of the second round versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
Pietrangelo was a late scratch, but the illness label suggests his absence isn't all that concerning in the long run. Kaeden Korczak will draw in alongside Nicolas Hague for Game 1. Pietrangelo's next chance to play is Thursday in Game 2.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Stays warm with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Slings assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Offers helper in Game 1 win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in action•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Won't suit up in Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Out with injury•