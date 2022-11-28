Pietrangelo won't be in the lineup Monday against Columbus due to personal reasons, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pietrangelo has racked up 18 assists, 21 points, 50 shots on net, 54 blocks and 25 hits in 23 games this season. Consider him day-to-day for now. Ben Hutton is projected to fill in for Pietrangelo on the back end.