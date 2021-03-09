Pietrangelo (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pietrangelo may have been injured during Saturday's win over Minnesota after blocking a shot but there hasn't been much information about what he's dealing with. The star blueliner has 10 points through 16 games and will be questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Wild.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Game-time call Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Possibly injured on blocked shot•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Fills stat sheet•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Goal and assist in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Helps out on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in action•