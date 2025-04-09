Pietrangelo (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche.
Pietrangelo will miss at least one game while feeling ill. The 35-year-old's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Kraken. Nicolas Hague (illness) is also out, so Ben Hutton and Kaedan Korczak will both draw into the lineup Tuesday.
