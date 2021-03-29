Pietrangelo (undisclosed) returned to practice in a no-contact capacity Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pietrangelo skated with the extras during line rushes, so he won't play in Monday's game versus the Kings. This is an important step in his recovery nonetheless, as it's his first appearance at practice since he suffered this injury March 6 against the Sharks. Pietrangelo will need to log at least one full-speed practice before returning to the lineup. Wednesday's matchup against the Kings is a possibility at this point.