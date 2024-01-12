Pietrangelo scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Pietrangelo hadn't scored since Nov. 10 versus the Sharks, which was his best game of the campaign. Both of his tallies this season have been game-winners, with Thursday's goal coming 46 seconds into overtime. The defenseman has picked up 17 points, 92 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 37 outings. He has three points over his last six contests, which signals he may be turning things around after a sluggish first half.