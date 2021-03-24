Pietrangelo (undisclosed) won't make the trip to Colorado for the Golden Knights' upcoming two-game set versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pietrangelo is evidently nearing a return to action, but he'll miss Vegas' next two games at a minimum. The 31-year-old blueliner will set his sights on rejoining the lineup for Monday's matchup with LA.
