Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available against the Kings on Friday.

Prior to landing on the league's COVID-19 protocol list, Pietrangelo had registered one goal on 20 shots, three assists and 18 blocks while averaging 25:37 of ice time. WIth Pietrangelo sidelined, Shea Theodore should be in line to quarterback the No. 1 power play while Dylan Coghlan makes his NHL debut.