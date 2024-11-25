Pietrangelo will not be available for Monday's road contest versus Philadelphia, according to Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas.
Pietrangelo will miss his third straight contest. Nicolas Hague and Robert Hagg will remain in the lineup Monday against the Flyers. Pietrangelo has accumulated two goals and 12 assists through 19 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Produces assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Forces overtime Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Nets first goal of season Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Two more assists in win•