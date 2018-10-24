Tuch (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to make his season debut Wednesday against Vancouver, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Tuch is expected to step into a prominent role Wednesday, skating on the Golden Knights' second line while also seeing time on the man advantage as a member of his team's top power-play unit. The 22-year-old winger notched 15 goals and 37 points in 78 games last season, so he's definitely worth a look in most fantasy formats.