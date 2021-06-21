Tuch recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Tuch had the secondary assist on Nicolas Roy's game-winning goal 1:18 into overtime. With Chandler Stephenson (upper body) sidelined, Tuch has filled in as the top-line center. He's up to nine points, 39 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-6 rating through 17 playoff contests. The 25-year-old's offense could see a small boost while skating between Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone at even strength.