Tuch was sent down to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old forward scored two points in five preseason appearances before being dropped to the AHL. Tuch has played just six regular season games in his NHL career, failing to register a point. Fortunately, the Golden Knights can bring Tuch back to the big club when they see fit, but for now, he'll continue to get more reps in the minors.

