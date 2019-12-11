Tuch produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tuch saw his four-game point streak end in a shutout loss to the Rangers on Sunday, but he quickly got back on the scoresheet by setting up Deryk Engelland's goal Tuesday. Tuch has 10 points, 34 shots on goal and 16 hits through 16 appearances this season. The 23-year-old took some time to settle in after injuries disrupted his first two months of the campaign. He had 52 points in 74 contests in 2018-19 -- a 40-point haul this year is attainable if he can stay healthy.