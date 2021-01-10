Tuch (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day after missing Sunday's practice, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The nature of Tuch's injury is unclear, and while it's not considered serious, it's worth keeping an eye on with Thursday's season opener against the Ducks looming. Even head coach Pete DeBoer expressed some uncertainty by stating that he hopes it isn't a long-term issue. Two seasons removed from a 20-goal, 52-point campaign, Tuch should handle a top-nine role once he's healthy.