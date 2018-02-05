Tuch scored and added an assist on the power play in a 4-3 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.

In the 11 games prior to Sunday, Tuch had just one assist and a minus-5 rating. The Syracuse native has experienced a solid rookie season overall, but hopefully his multi-point game Sunday will break his slump and get him back on track scoring wise. Tuch's best stretch this season was from Dec. 1-Jan. 5, when he notched four goals and 11 points in 16 games.