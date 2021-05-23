Tuch scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.

The Golden Knights nearly lost possession in the neutral zone until Tuch collected the puck. He zoomed right up the middle of the Wild's defense and scored at 9:08 of the second period to double the lead to 2-0. The winger already has three goals on 12 shots through four contests in the postseason. Life on the top line is treating him well -- he'll likely remain alongside Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone until Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) can return.