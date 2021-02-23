Tuch scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.
Tuch's power-play tally came at 2:53 of the second period to open the scoring. He later converted on a Mark Stone feed to double the Golden Knights' advantage. With three goals in the last two games, Tuch is starting to heat up. He has seven scores, 13 points, 29 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 16 contests this year.
