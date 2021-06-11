Tuch notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Tuch set up Alex Pietrangelo's second-period tally, which was both the game-winner and series-clincher. The 25-year-old Tuch wasn't a big factor during the second round with a goal and an assist in six games. He's up to seven points, 29 shots, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating through 13 playoff outings. His scoring output could be limited since he only sees third-line usage when the Golden Knights' forward group is healthy.