Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Closing in on 50 points
Tuch scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Tuch scored the unassisted tally late in the game to produce the final score. He's up to 19 goals and 30 assists in 64 games this season, as well as 151 shots and 81 hits. Recently, he's accumulate five points over his last four games, as he's adjusted to playing on the third line.
