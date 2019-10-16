Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Closing in on return
Tuch (undisclosed) will start skating soon and is "a week or two away" from playing, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The Golden Knights haven't been short on offense in Tuch's absence, but it's excellent news that he'll be back soon to bolster their top nine. The 23-year-old winger was hurt in the preseason and placed on long-term injured reserve to start the year, and he's officially eligible to return Oct. 22. This timeline isn't as aggressive, but Tuch's on track to get back by the end of October.
