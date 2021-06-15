Tuch notched an assist and six hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Tuch set up Mattias Janmark for a goal at 12:58 of the second period. In his last three games, Tuch has a goal and two assists. The power winger is up to eight points, 30 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-6 rating through 14 playoff outings. He's likely to remain in a third-line role, but he should provide scoring depth.