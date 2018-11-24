Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Compiles two points in shutout
Tuch registered a 5-on-5 goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
Tuch's penchant for producing in bunches has led to five two-point outings in just 16 games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The power forward is up to six goals and nine assists this season -- one-third of his production has taken place on the man advantage -- but Tuch still seems to be flying under the radar since he helps comprise the second line rather than the top unit with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Returns to scoresheet•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Keeps rolling offensively•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Making up for lost time•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Registers five shots Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Will see first action of 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Activated off IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...