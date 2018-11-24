Tuch registered a 5-on-5 goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Tuch's penchant for producing in bunches has led to five two-point outings in just 16 games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The power forward is up to six goals and nine assists this season -- one-third of his production has taken place on the man advantage -- but Tuch still seems to be flying under the radar since he helps comprise the second line rather than the top unit with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson.

