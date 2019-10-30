Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Could play against Habs
Coach Gerard Gallant said Tuch (undisclosed) will play Thursday against the Canadiens if he's medically cleared, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
All signs point to Tuch returning to the lineup, as he worked with the third line and manned the second-power play unit during Wednesday's practice. He has missed out on the first 13 games of the year with a mystery injury, but he's looking to fire up another successful campaign. Tuch produced 20 goals and 32 assists over 74 games last year. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve before he can slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.