Coach Gerard Gallant said Tuch (undisclosed) will play Thursday against the Canadiens if he's medically cleared, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

All signs point to Tuch returning to the lineup, as he worked with the third line and manned the second-power play unit during Wednesday's practice. He has missed out on the first 13 games of the year with a mystery injury, but he's looking to fire up another successful campaign. Tuch produced 20 goals and 32 assists over 74 games last year. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve before he can slot into the lineup.