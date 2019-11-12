Coach Gerard Gallant is hopeful that Tuch (upper body) will be ready to return Wednesday against Chicago, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Tuch has missed Vegas' last four games due to an upper-body issue, but he was on the ice for practice Tuesday, which was the first sign that he might be an option against the Blackhawks.The 23-year-old winger has only managed one goal in two games this campaign due to multiple injuries, but he'll be a worthwhile fantasy option once healthy after racking up 20 goals and 52 points in 74 games last campaign.