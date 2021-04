Tuch registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Tuch dumped the puck in, and it bounced off of Nicolas Roy's skate and onto Tomas Nosek's stick. Nosek converted, and Tuch picked up his third assist in his last five games. The 24-year-old winger has gone 10 contests without a goal. Tuch has 23 points, 77 shots and a plus-12 rating through 35 appearances, mainly in a third-line role with occasional forays into the top six.