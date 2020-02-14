Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Dealing with injury
Coach Peter DeBoer said Tuch suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's win, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old seemed to get his left leg tangled with Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo while crashing into the boards. Tuch had a phenomenal game Thursday, picking up a goal and a power-play assist. It's unclear if the injury will be a long-term thing for Tuch, but expect the team to update his status ahead of Saturday's contest against the Islanders.
