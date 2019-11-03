Tuch did not return to Saturday's game against the Jets. After the contest, coach Gerard Gallant said Tuch has an upper-body injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Tuch just returned from an undisclosed injury, but it appears more missed time is in the winger's future. Gallant had no further updates regarding Tuch's status or timeline. For now, consider the 23-year-old day-to-day.