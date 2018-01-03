Tuch collected two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Nashville.

With his mini three-game point streak, the rookie has now crossed the 20-point barrier (in 34 games). The 21-year-old has proven to be a valuable source of secondary scoring for the Golden Knights, something that's made all the more impressive considering Tuch has averaged just over 14 minutes of ice time.

