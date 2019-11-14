Tuch (upper body) generated a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Tuch provided the secondary helper on a William Karlsson goal in the first period. Tuch has a goal and an assist in three games this season, but the narrative has been injuries for the 23-year-old so far. He missed four contests with his most recent ailment. Tuch still has time to reach 40 points, but he'll have a hard time matching the 52 points he generated in 74 outings last year.