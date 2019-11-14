Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Earns power-play assist in return
Tuch (upper body) generated a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Tuch provided the secondary helper on a William Karlsson goal in the first period. Tuch has a goal and an assist in three games this season, but the narrative has been injuries for the 23-year-old so far. He missed four contests with his most recent ailment. Tuch still has time to reach 40 points, but he'll have a hard time matching the 52 points he generated in 74 outings last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.