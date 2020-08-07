Tuch scored twice on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 round-robin victory over the Blues.

Tuch scored back-to-back goals in the back half of the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a one-goal lead. He buried a rebound to tie the game and came back with a power-play tally less than three minutes later. Tuch, who was named the game's No. 1 star, also notched an assist on Zach Whitecloud's third-period goal. The 24-year-old had eight goals and 17 points in 42 regular-season games after a 20-goal campaign in 2018-19.