Tuch registered a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 preseason road win over the Avalanche.

A heady power forward with a nose for the net, Tuch scored 15 times to complement 22 assists over 78 games as a rookie with the Golden Knights in 2017-18. Minnesota agreed to trade the American winger to Vegas under the condition that GM George McPhee wouldn't select a Wild defenseman in the expansion draft. Tuch is expected to be deployed on the second line with the newcomers Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny this season, which is a plum assignment that could yield huge dividends in fantasy hockey.