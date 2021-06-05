Tuch (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up for Game 3 against Colorado on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Tuch missed Friday's morning skate but clearly isn't dealing with anything too serious. The 25-year-old has five points and a plus-4 rating through nine games this postseason. He should skate in his usual middle-six role.
