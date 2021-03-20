Tuch (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play against the Kings on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Tuch missed just one game while dealing with his mysterious injury. The 24-year-old forward has 13 goals and 20 points through 26 games this season. He should return to his middle-six role.
