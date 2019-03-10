Tuch scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

He also went plus-4 and had five shots on goal, leading the Golden Knights' offense to the big victory. Tuch has 47 points (18 tallies, 29 helpers) in 61 games this year, all of which are career bests. The winger has seen his role reduced with Mark Stone in the fold, but there was enough offense for nearly everyone on Saturday.