Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Extends point streak in victory
Tuch collected a helper and fired seven shots on goal in Tuesday's shootout win over the Ducks.
Tuch also showed off his silky hands in the shootout, scoring the winner with a sweet move. The third-line winger now has a three-game point streak, bringing him to six goals and 13 points in 23 games on the season. The 21-year-old isn't an elite offensive producer yet, but he's certainly showing signs of becoming a very impactful fantasy player. For now, his filthy hands and power-play time make him worth owning in deep leagues.
