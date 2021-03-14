Tuch scored an empty-net goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Tuch finished the scoring in Saturday's contest, which the Golden Knights ran away with in the third period. The 24-year-old is tied with Max Pacioretty for the team lead in goals at 13. Tuch has 20 points, 53 shots on goal, 16 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 25 games.