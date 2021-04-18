Tuch scored an empty-net goal on four shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Tuch provided extra insurance with his third-period tally. He's contributed 16 goals and 12 helpers through 43 contests this season. The winger also has 103 shots on net, 34 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-15 rating while mainly working in a middle-six role.