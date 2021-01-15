Tuch netted an empty-net goal to seal a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

Tuch was questionable leading into Thursday's contest, but he was able to overcome the minor injury and open his 2020-21 scoring account. The 24-year-old winger opened the year on the third line and skated 14:06 in the game. Just two years removed from a 52-point campaign in 2018-19, Tuch will be looking to avoid injuries this season to maintain a regular spot in the lineup alongside Cody Glass and Nicolas Roy, who had the assists on his goal Thursday.