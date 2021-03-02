Tuch scored the game-tying goal with 42 seconds left in regulation in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild. He also had three shots.

With Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on the bench for an extra attacker, Tuch re-directed a Mark Stone feed on top of the crease to knot the game at 4-4. It was the eighth goal of the season for Tuch, who has lit the lamp four times on just 10 shots in his last four games. The 24-year-old has already matched his goal total from 2019-20 and, with 14 points in 18 games, is just three points away from matching that total from last season as well.