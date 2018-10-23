Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Game-time call Wednesday
Tuch's (lower body) availability for Wednesday's tilt against Vancouver won't be decided until after the game-day skate.
Reading between the lines, it appears Tuch still needs final medical clearance before he can suit up. In order to activate the winger off injured reserve, the club would need to make a corresponding roster move -- likely shipping Jake Bischoff down to the minors.
