Tuch (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with San Jose, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It isn't clear what type of injury Tuch's dealing with ahead of Wednesday night's contest, but his status against the Sharks likely won't be determined until Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups. The 24-year-old winger has racked up 13 goals and 20 points through 26 games this campaign.