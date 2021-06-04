Tuch is considered a game-time decision heading into Friday's matchup with Colorado after missing the game-day skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Tuch would be a surprise absence from Friday's tilt if the does in fact miss out. In nine playoff contests, the 25-year-old winger has tallied three goals and two helpers while averaging 16:08 of ice time, including 1:21 with the man advantage. If Tuch is sidelined for Game 3, his spot in the lineup figures to go to Cody Glass.