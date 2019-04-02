Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Garners assist
Tuch registered an assist, two shots and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Tuch is up to 52 points (20 goals, 32 helpers) in 72 games this season, 15 points clear of his mark from last season. He also has 177 shots and 91 hits this season, providing a little extra value as a middle-tier winger option in fantasy.
