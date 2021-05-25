Tuch recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.

Tuch helped out on Mark Stone's opening tally in the first period. The 25-year-old Tuch has picked up three goals and a helper in five playoff outings. The winger continues to fill in for Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) on the top line. Tuch has added 14 shots on goal and nine hits in the postseason.