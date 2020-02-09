Golden Knights' Alex Tuch: Gets on scoresheet with assist
Tuch delivered an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Tuch has struggled to start 2020 -- he has just two points in 14 games since the start of the new year. The 23-year-old winger has been limited to 15 points, 91 shots and 55 hits through 40 contests. As a whole, Vegas' depth scoring has struggled lately, and Tuch's lack of offense fits right in with that pattern.
