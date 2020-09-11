Tuch's stat line from Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3 now has him with an assist instead of a goal.

Tuch was originally credited with the game-tying goal at 12:46 of the third period, but that goal was given to Mark Stone after the contest. Tuch still leads the Golden Knights with eight goals as well as three assists, 49 shots on net and 45 hits through 18 playoffs appearances.